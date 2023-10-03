Students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have shut the institution’s gate insisting on a fifty percent reduction of the hike in tuition fee of the university.

The peaceful demonstration was led by the Great Ife student union president Abbas Akinremi who vowed to continue the protest until the management yield a to their demand.

The Students believes the University can still reduce the fee considering the current economic hardship

The public relations officer of the school, Abiodun Olanrewaju said the federal government is aware of the tuition hike and directed the students channel their grievances to the presidency.

He also cautioned the students not to allow miscreant hijack the peaceful process.

The management of the school had announced new fee for the next academic session following an emergency meeting of its senate held on Tuesday 12th of September 2023.