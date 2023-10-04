Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife on Wednesday morning shut the campus gate preventing human and vehicular movements over the increase in their tuition fee.

This is just as the management of the University appealed to the students to face reality and channel their grievances to the federal Government.

Some weeks back, management of the OAU announced tuition hike.

This was followed by a press Conference addressed by the students leadership of the University where they demanded a 50% reduction.

But after a meeting with the students, the management announced 21% reduction and this still did not go down well with the students which led to this protest on Tuesday.

As early as 7 o clock on Tuesday morning, campus gate was shut and staff were prevented from gaining access into the Institution.

But the Public Relations Officer of the University says the students should channel their grievances to the federal Government and not to the authorities of the University.

The students vowed to continue the protest and also prevent movement of vehicles on federal roads in the state until their demands are met.