President Bola Tinubu will travel to neighbouring Benin Republic today to honour an invitation to attend the 63rd independence anniversary of the West African country.

The President, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, will be the Special Guest of President Patrice Talon at the ceremony.

President Tinubu had first met with Talon on the sidelines of the summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France, later at the 63rd Ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Guinea-Bissau and more recently at the State House, Abuja along with leaders of three other West African nations, where the Benin Republic President invited him for the anniversary.

President Tinubu had drawn the attention of the Beninese leader to the need to review and strengthen cultural, trade and economic relations between their two countries, highlighting joint border patrols by the Customs and harmonizing regulations on the frontlines.

The President will be accompanied on the one-day visit by six governors, who were invited by President Talon, and his personal aides.

The six governors are: Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oyo, Seyi Makinde; Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq; Kebbi, Nasir Idris, and Niger, Mohammed Umar Bago.