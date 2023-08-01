President Bola Tinubu has told the presidential election petition court that the People’s Democratic Party and its presidential candidates have failed to address the court on whether they have scored or how he can be returned as the winner of the presidential election.

Adopting his final written address through his counsel wole olanipekun he noted that the constitution must be read conjunctively with the electoral act.

Section 134 of the electoral act says the candidate must have one-quarter of two third of the votes cast in the FCT, the section did not say must win.

The FCT is the 37 states for the purpose is the presidential election.

The petitioner dumped evidence before the court, and it is not the duty of the court to conduct investigations on their behalf.

This act by the petitioner amounted to a breach of section 36 of the constitution

Presidential elections are not set aside as a matter of cost.

He prayed the court to dismiss the petition as the petitioner have abandoned their petition.