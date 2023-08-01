The Independent National Electoral Commission in its final written address on the petition filed by the PDP says the FCT has no special status.

Counsel to INEC Abubakar Mahmoud noted that to give special recognition to voters in the FCT against voters in other states is absurd.

The PDP argument that to win the presidential election, the candidate must win the FCT is contrary to section 299 of the constitution.

In line with section 134 of the constitution, the FCT is treated as a state, in essence, there are 37 states in the country.

On the transmission of results, the commission noted that the petitioners constructed in their minds an electronic collation system.

There is no such thing as an electronic collation system.

Although there were glitches which were unavoidable that affected the transmission to IREV.

The petitioners failed to prove that the glitches affected the outcome of the election.

INEC has prayed the court to dismiss the petition filed by the PPD for lacking in merit as the petitioners have failed to discharge the burden of proof placed on them by law.