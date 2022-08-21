INEC assures Nigerians on Electronic Transmission of Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) attention has been drawn to a misunderstanding arising from a recent short interview granted to a national newspaper on the procedure for result management during elections.

Some have interpreted the explanation on result management procedure to mean that the Commission has jettisoned the electronic transmission of result and reverted to the manual process. This is not correct.

For clarity, the procedure for result transmission remains the same as in recent Governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

There will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

We wish to reassure Nigerians that the electronic transmission of result has come to stay. It adds to the credibility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit level results on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal on real-time on Election Day. There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections.

The entire gamut of result management is provided for in Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022. In line with the provision of the law, the Commission, in April this year, released a detailed clarification of the procedure for transmission, collation and declaration of result which was shared with all stakeholders and uploaded to our website.

We appeal to all Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Commission’s detailed explanation of the procedure and not reach a conclusion on the basis of media headlines.

Issues were raised that the gains made in the Osun and Ekiti States Governorship elections will be lost following an alleged comment credited to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission that the 2023 Presidential Election will be collated manually which is different from the Electronic Transmission of results.

This according to many observers was the game changer during the Osun and Ekiti States governorship election.