FG Unveils Situation Report on Second Niger Bridge

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has unveiled the current level of Work on the Second Niger Bridge.

The Ministry in a Press Statement showing pictures of the Bridge said it is now at the point of Asphalt Laying and Installation of Streetlights.

With the Current level of Work, it is expected that Nigerians will be able to use the bridge on or before the End of the Year.

The Second Niger Bridge which was conceived several years ago before the advent of the Buhari administration became reality following the decision of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that a new bridge is put in place to replace the over 50 year old Second Niger Bridge constructed by the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The Muhammadu Buhari administration had devised several means to ensure the completion of the bridge which was nothing but a concept before its assumption of office.

Since assumption of office by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Federal Government has established a Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority and the Sukuk funding framework to ensure the project did not suffer funding challenges.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to open the Bridge for use in the next few months.

When delivered the Second Niger Bridge will be the signature project of the Buhari administration in the midst of several such unprecedented Infrastructure intervention in the History of Nigeria.

The project which will soon be commissioned is coming on stream despite the unprecedented level of insecurity, cash crunch brought about by the Covid-19 Pandemic and the hostility in some sections of the Country being encountered by the Buhari administration.

It will also put paid to lies being peddled by opponents of the current ruling party on the non existence of the project.