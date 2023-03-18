Governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom has called on INEC to ensure proper electronic transmission of results at the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

The governor made this call after casting his vote at Tse Ortom polling Unit in Nzorov Council Ward, Gbajimba

Governor Ortom arrived the polling unit at 9:20am alongside his wife to exercise their civic responsibility.

The Governor after voting expresses satisfaction with the level of turn out and the peaceful conduct of the electorate.

Governor Ortom however calls on INEC to ensure the results are transmitted from the polling units to avoid hitches on the outcome of the elections.