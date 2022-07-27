NIS holds 56th AGM in Ekiti, stakeholders call for electronic mapping, others

Poor land administration is one of Nigeria’s major problems, causing community disputes across the country and exacerbating the threat of insurgencies and herdsmen conflict with local farmers and communities.

These were some of the submissions made at the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors’ 56th Annual General Meeting and Conference, which was held in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The theme of this years’ 56th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors is: Mapping Policies, Strategies and Spatial Infrastructure Development and Sustainability E-governance in Nigeria.

In His Welcome Address, the Governor of the State, Kayode Fayemi represented by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi noted that there is no meaningful development that can take place in a State or a country without Adequate Plan and Biodata,and tasks Surveyors to bring forward ideas that can advance E-Governance in Nigeria

The President of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors urged state governors to not only establish a Geographic Information Systems Department, but also to make the office of Surveyor General of States extra-ministerial.

Stakeholders at the Meeting agreed that there is a lot to be done to achieve the goal of ensuring best global practices in Land and Quantity Survey