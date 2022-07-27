Gombe police arrest suspected cattle rustlers, recover over 500 livestock

Thirteen suspected bandits who were moving livestock through Gombe State have been arrested by the Gombe state police command.

Advertisement

Over five hundred livestock rustled from plateau, Bauchi and Taraba State were recovered in addition to seizing assault rifles loaded with three hundred and twenty rounds of ammunition, magazines and cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police have begun engagement with Fulani leaders in the affected states to identify and return the livestock to their rightful owners.

Advertisement

The police chief in Gombe attributed the success of the recovery operation to good community relations and smart intelligence work.

A total of 483 cows, 186 sheep and rams and 3 donkeys were recovered.

Advertisement

Gombe shares boundaries with the five other states of the northeast region and is a major transportation hub for legitimate and in some cases illegal goods.

The state police command says it is well motivated and mobilised to continue its mandate to serve and protect.