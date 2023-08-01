The All progressive congress in adopting its final written address told the court that the FCT special status the petitioner is claiming it has would give an overbearing and discriminatory privilege over and above other States.

All witnesses called by the petitioners did not dispute the result of the election, their only issue was the upload of the results.

None of the witnesses presented alternative figures of results from the election.

On the issue of allegations of dual citizenship against the president, the party noted that in line section 137(1a) and 28 of the constitution if it was true that President Tinubu indeed has dual citizenship he can not be disqualified from the election.

On the issue of drug-related offences, the party held that the petitioners did not provide any evidence of arraignment or charge against the president, the forfeiture made was a civil forfeiture.

The APC has prayed the court to dismiss the PDP’s Petition for lacking in merit.