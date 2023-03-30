The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has fixed 24th April for a hearing of a suit by Abuja’s original inhabitants seeking that the FCT be granted the full status of a state like the existing 36 and with its state governor.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji adjourned the matter till April after counsel to the president, the National Assembly and the Attorney General of the federation were absent from court.

This absence of counsel to the federal government stalled the hearing of this suit.

This suit Instituted by the Registered Trustees of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organization seeks the enforcement of their rights in the inclusion of governance.

The indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory say they are the only people deprived of political rights to participate in elections to vote and to stand for elections.

The Abuja natives are praying the Court order the National Assembly to apply a ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ and pass a Resolution allowing elections to be conducted into designated Executive and Legislative positions as obtainable in states, before the inauguration of a new government on the 29th May 2023.

They are also seeking the Court to award the sum of N15trillion against the defendants as damages for the alleged deprivation they have suffered over the years.

The National Assembly is said to play a crucial role in ensuring the required legislative interventions to make the dreams of the original Abuja inhabitants a reality.

