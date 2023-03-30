The recent presentation of a staff of office to Mr Ezekiel Methuselah Adamu as the Chief of Kwararafa Kingdom has attracted protests from Stakeholders and elders of Gassol 1 Constituency in Taraba State.

He was among the seven third-Class Chiefs presented with Staff of office by Governor Darius Ishaku

Addressing a press conference in Jalingo, the spokesman of the forum, Hamman-Tukur Kawu insists the governor was wrongly advised since the High Court in the state had restrained government from creating new chiefdoms out of the present Gassol Chiefdom.

In this hall are seven newly promoted monarchs.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Government House Jalingo, Governor Darius Ishaku said his administration’s resolve to fairness, equity and justice led to the upgrade and creation of more Chiefdoms in the State.

He enjoined the Chiefs to be good ambassadors and be watchful over the influx of unknown persons in the State.

He cautioned them against land grabbing and the illegal sale of land without the approval of Government.

The Permanent Secretary Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yerro says the Chiefs were carefully selected through a Committee set up by Governor Ishaku headed by the Attorney General of the State, Sam Adda.

But this elevation of traditional Chiefs has not gone down well with some Stakeholders and elders of Gassol 1 Constituency who want Governor Ishaku to reverse his decision on Kwararafa Kingdom.

They urge the governor to respect the order of a Jalingo High Court restraining the state from creating another chiefdom from the present Gassol Chiefdom.

The newly promoted monarchs are: Tii Ichen Justice Emmanuel Dodo Audu, Kum Ndola Kumu Maikidi Baissa and Ivah of Jen Robert David Tankawa.

Others are: Mbondua Mbamnga Johnson Leinjuck Alex, Chief of Assa Manu Awudu Atoshi, Chief of Nwoko Manu Bala Aji Tahwa and Chief of Kwararafa Ezekiel Methuselah Adamu.

FCT Natives seek a court order granting State Status.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has fixed 24th April for a hearing of a suit by Abuja’s original inhabitants seeking that the FCT be granted the full status of a state like the existing 36 and with its state governor.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji adjourned the matter till April after counsel to the president, the National Assembly and the Attorney General of the federation were absent from court.

This absence of counsel to the federal government stalled the hearing of this suit.

This suit Instituted by the Registered Trustees of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organization seeks the enforcement of their rights in the inclusion of governance.

The indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory say they are the only people deprived of political rights to participate in elections to vote and to stand for elections.

The Abuja natives are praying the Court order the National Assembly to apply a ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ and pass a Resolution allowing elections to be conducted into designated Executive and Legislative positions as obtainable in states, before the inauguration of a new government on the 29th May 2023.

They are also seeking the Court to award the sum of N15trillion against the defendants as damages for the alleged deprivation they have suffered over the years.

The National Assembly is said to play a crucial role in ensuring the required legislative interventions to make the dreams of the original Abuja inhabitants a reality