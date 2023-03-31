APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu tasked support group to live up to expectations and deliver party’s mandate .

Some support group took advantage of the acknowledgment the APC National working Committee and endorse leaders not recognized by the committee.

Support group urge its members across the country not to fight anyone they believe is not loyal to the party or disn work hard for the party.

The National Chairman All Progressive Congress Abdullahi Adamu, has called on the amalgamated APC support Group, AASG , stakeholders of the party to live up to expectations from Nigerians and deliver the party’s mandate.

He also thanked them for their support during the elections.

This was disclosed at a courtesy visit by leaders of the group at APC National Secretariat in Abuja .

Since the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC’s Presidential flag bearer in June 2022 , so many support group have declared support for the party and the Presidential candidate .

The groups mobilized support and votes for the party and its candidates .

And while their work cannot be disregarded, some of the support groups took advantage of the recognition given them to endorse other support groups not recognized by the APC’s National Working Committee

The group is led by its Director General Nasir Ladan to clarify matters before the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu and declare the group’s unflinching loyalty to the party .

Mr Ladan also wants the APC to declare their group the only legitimately recognized support group of the party .

Other members of the group canvas support for the ruling party .

APC National Chairman on his part , Abdullahi Adamu , declare the group as the only support group the party recognizes.

He promises that party loyalists will be rewarded for their efforts.

The support group urges its members across the country not to fight with anyone who worked against the party, but to channel their energies to positive ways of promoting the party’s image among Nigerians.