Stakeholders in Ekiti State have advocated for a massive upgrade in the welfare package for teachers at all levels in the state.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Dauda Bamidele, and the Chairman of the Academic Staff of Secondary Schools, Sola Adigun, among others, said that efforts made by teachers in rebuilding society could not be overemphasized.

Speaking to the theme of the event, “the teacher we need for education,” Mr. Dauda Bamidele and Sola Adigun noted that the global shortage facing the education sector is what requires concerted efforts.

Advertisement

They, however, noted that despite the recent recruitment of 2000 teachers to the state primary and secondary schools, at least three thousand qualified teachers are needed to fill the vacancies of Teachers needed in the state.

They called on the state government to implement the 40-year-old and 65-year-old age of retirement for teachers, as it was done in some states of the country.

Addressing the teachers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji commended the teachers for their hard work and renewed commitment to the task of raising leaders and serving as beacons of light.

Advertisement

The governor restated his commitment to the ideal of not just hiring the best hands for the job but also ensuring better welfare packages for them.

World Teachers Day is dedicated to recognizing the role and commitment of individuals to the teaching profession globally.