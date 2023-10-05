Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji has apologised to the state contingents for the 7th National Youth Athletic Games in Asaba Delta State over the inappropriate behavior of officials that led them to the tournament.

Oyebanji, while hosting the athletes at the governor’s office in Ado Ekiti, said that despite the shameful outing of the officials, the athletes had made the state proud by winning some medals.

The governor assured that necessary measures had been put in place to ensure that anyone found guilty in the ongoing investigation into the matter would be punished accordingly.

Oyebanji, however, announced that the bill for the creation of the state sport commission would be signed into law in the coming days, noting that separating sport development from youth ministry was because of the importance of sport to society.

He expressed that the government would provide the necessary support to the kids in actualizing their talents through the massive renovation of sports stadiums in the state.

The governor called on corporate entities and other stakeholders in the state to encourage sports development.

One hundred and thirty-seven athletes represented Ekiti State at the just concluded 7th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, where the state won two golds, two silvers, and three bronze medals.