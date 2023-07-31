A member of the House of Representatives, Imo-Ugochinyere Ikeangwuonu, has commended the ECOWAS Heads of State for the series of meetings aimed at restoring constitutional democracy in Niger.

He however called on ECOWAS to go beyond sanctions in restoring democratically elected governments.

Military incursions in governance are no longer fashionable.

Niger Republic is now in the eye of the storm after the fifth military coup since Independence.

The Head of the country’s Presidential Guard, Abdourahhamane Tchiani, led the coup against democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, citing grievances over insecurity and poverty.

Since then, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has taken prompt actions to register its dissatisfaction.

A number of sanctions have been spelt out and a series of meetings of Heads of State under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu held.

This Imo State legislator is now adding his voice to the clamour for adherence to the adopted ECOWAS protocol of 2011 which stipulates that the only path to power is through the ballot.

He commends the President Tinubu-led ECOWAS for the actions taken thus far.

But he calls on the sub regional group to deploy a strong contingent force to put paid to the recent coup attempt in Guinea Bissau.

The lawmaker also speaks on the recent arrest of a journalist in Imo State and calls for the prompt intervention by the nation’s Acting Inspector General of Police

The lawmaker believes very strongly that decisive military action against the Niger military Junta will assist greatly in averting a likely resurgence of insecurity in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.