The Society of women Accountants of Nigeria Abuja chapter, says it is ready to work with the present administration towards economic growth and development.

It made this known at the inauguration of its news leadership in Abuja, where it also committed itself to promoting the cause of female accountants in the country.

The women gathered on Abuja to identify with the FCT chapter of the Society of women Accountants of Nigeria as its new leadership is sworn in.

The society’s new leadership pledged commitment to promoting the cause of female accountants in the country and also mentoring young school girls into becoming accounting professionals.

Other female accountants also shared thoughts on how the society can better enhance interests of women in Accounting.

The new administration is gradually building its cabinet for national and economic good and the society of women accountants advises the authourities to ensure capable hands are appointed into public offices, while offering to work with government on attaining set goals.

The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria, SWAN, was inaugurated in 1978 and presently has over ten thousand members.

It is the female wing of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, responsible for protecting interests of female members, while promoting and maintaining high standards of efficiency and professional conduct.