The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, has declared that her principal, has described Governor Biodun Oyebanji as being unwaveringly resolute in his desire to empower and pursue political emancipation for women in the state to bolster their relevance in governance.

Mrs Afuye said women empowerment is a conspicuous component in the Human Capital Development focus of the current government, saying that accounted for why there are six female lawmakers in the House of Assembly, with several holding other pivotal positions under Oyebanji’s government.

The Deputy Governor said this on Wednesday, while playing host to a political group under the nomenclature Monisade Christianah Afuye (MCA) Ladies, who paid a courtesy visit to her office in Ado Ekiti.

Mrs Afuye, in a statement by her Personal Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, described the body as politically vibrant and played central roles in the success recorded by Governor Oyebanji, by way of propagating the policies of government among the masses.

She urged the group to continually propagate the policies of government, particularly the human capital development focus that places high premium on broadening political opportunities for women in strong and central positions.

Speaking about what Oyebanji’s government has done to help the group, Mrs Afuye, said about six members had secured employment into the state civil service, while efforts are underway to empower others without higher certificates, but have vocational and business skills.

“Let me say that I am not for Ikere alone, but for all Ekiti people. Governor Oyebanji won’t make anyone a used and dumped entity, we will lay a good example by fulfilling our promises to Ekiti citizens.

“You could all see that Mr Governor is inclusive, we have no enemy to fight. We are going to consider those who are not in our group for political positions. It is not going to be winner takes all, we will all benefit as Ekiti citizens under Oyebanji’s government.

On the coming local government election, Mrs Afuye, said Governor Oyebanji will place high premium on competence and value addition in the choices of candidates the All Progressives Congress will field for the 2023 election.

Mrs Afuye said the era of imposition was long gone in APC, assuring that only those who demonstrated ability and acceptability among the masses and who can add value to the lives of the populace will be supported by Governor Oyebanji.

“You all know that the local government election will be holding in Ekiti State before the end of the year. Let me inform you that competence and acceptability are going to be considered in the choices of those that will be supported by Governor Oyebanji.

“This government will allow the masses and party leaders to make inputs. We want those who can add values to the lives of the citizens at the grassroots to emerge.”

Also speaking at the forum, a former APC Acting Chairman, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, described Mrs Afuye as a loyal deputy, who is adding value to the present government through initiation of empowerment programmes for the poor .

“Some deputies governors are disloyal, but Mrs Afuye is different. She has respect for her principal and also adding immeasurable values to this government. I want you to support her and Governor Oyebanji to be able to achieve success”.

The leader of the group, Princess Taiwo Adegboye-Omotayo, described the Deputy Governor as an good ambassador of Ikere people, and someone who is committed to human capital development.

Mrs Omotayo applauded the Mrs Afuye for empowering members of the group, by facilitating their employment into the state civil service and provided equipment for those who are artisans among them.

“We are here for a thank you visit. We knew that this government is doing excellently well in the area of women empowerment. We want to say that we are solidly behind you because you have done well.

“The MCA ladies will continue to support this government by publicising the policies of government, and those things our governor is doing to put smiles on the faces of our people”.