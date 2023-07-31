The Lagos state council of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and civil society groups say they are ready for the planned nationwide protest on the 2nd of August.

The Deputy General Secretary of NLC, Ismail Bello, who will be leading the protest in Lagos on Wednesday, declared that Labour is ready for further dialogue, as previous meetings did not record any progress.

During the meeting, the Labour Centre reiterated the stand of workers, which is the removal of all anti-people policies.