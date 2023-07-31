The Ondo State Government has rolled out a 30-year development plan for infrastructure and socio-economic development of the state.

Reeling out the plan in Akure, the state capital, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan said it is done for transformation of communities in the state to modern society.

According to a survey conducted by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, Ondo State, South-West Nigeria, is ranked the 7th biggest economy in the country.

Created in 1976, the state is blessed with natural and human resources.

The current administration in the state has deemed it fit to roll out a long-term development plan for adequate and accelerated exploration of the abundant natural resources across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Addressing a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan said the 30-year development plan was designed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

According to the Commissioner, the development plan, tagged: “Ondo 2054”, will transcend the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

To ensure this is actualised, a steering committee will be put in place, to ensure partnerships with investors and the people.