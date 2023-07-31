The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, KASCO, has detained eight people in connection with a 4 billion Naira fraud.

The Commission says it is tracking the funds, which were allegedly syphoned through the Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO).

TVC News Kano Correspondent Ibrahim Isah reports that operatives of the commission have since raided a warehouse where goods and heavy trucks belonging to the company are kept.

It’s another day full of activities for the officials of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Advertisement

They are out on a mission to uncover the missing four billion Naira allegedly stolen by some individuals at the Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO).

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, led the team to this warehouse where agricultural produce and heavy trucks belonging to the Company are kept.

The Commission has since arrested eight suspects in connection with the crime from the Kano Agricultural Supply Company and is on the trail of five more.

The commission noted that it had recovered N15 million as the investigation commenced.

It vows to take the matter to court when completed.

Advertisement

The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission initiated an investigation into an alleged N1 billion scam, leading to the arrest of a former commissioner for works during Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

It urged state government servants to support the battle against corruption in order to reclaim more public funds.