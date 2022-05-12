Alleged Blasphemy: Police arrests two in connection with death of female student in Sokoto

Sokoto state Police command said two persons have been arrested in connection to the killing of a student of Shehu Shagari college of Education, Sokoto over allegation of blasphemy.

According to the Command’s public relations officer, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, an investigation has begun to determine the root cause of the violence.

He said the command had earlier received a distress call concerning the rioting students from the college over one female student named Deborah Samuel, a level two student, who was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The police said the students forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burnt the building.

According to the police, the students banded together with miscreants and barricaded the Sokoto/Jega road.

He said the police mobilised to scene of the incident, upon receiving the information led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operation and other commanders to bring the situation under control.

According to Mr. Abubakar two students were arrested in connection with the crime committed and the school has been closed down by the school authority, with additional police personnel deployed to give tight security coverage.

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Kamaldeen kola Okunlola, has urged members of the public to continue with their lawful activities and not to panic because the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, the suspects in the viral Twitter video have been identified and will be apprehended soon.