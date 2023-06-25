Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has called on the people of the state to remain calm and law abiding at all times.

The governor made the plea in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Malam Abubakar Bawa, following an attack on one Usman Buda Mai Hanji for allegedly degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, SAW at the Sokoto main abbatoir on Sunday morning.

The governor cautioned the people against any act capable of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad SAW especially in a State like Sokoto which is predominantly a Muslim dominated community.

Dr Aliyu said that Sokoto people have so much respect and regard for Prophet Muhammad {SAW}, hence the need for all the residents to respect, protect his dignity and personality.

“I want to call on the people of Sokoto State to avoid taking laws into their hands, instead, they report any alleged crime or blasphemy to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

“Our religion does not encourage taking laws into one’s hand, so let us try to be good followers of our religion,” he appealed.

The Governor also said the present administration will not take the issue of blasphemy lightly, and will deal decisively with any one found guilty of any act aimed at degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, in line with the provision of Islamic laws.

The governor assured the people of the State of his administration’s commitment to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all law abiding citizens.

The governor also warned would be trouble makers to have a change of mind, adding that Sokoto is a wrong place for them.

Police Open Investigation into Killing

The police in Sokoto state says it’s operatives have launched investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a resident, Usman Buda over allegation of blasphemy against the holy prophet of Islam, Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Usman Buda an indigene of Gwandu local government area of Kebbi state was killed by a mob in Sokoto metropolis following an allegation of blasphemy against the holy prophet of Islam, Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

Acting Police Public Relations Officer of the Command Assistant Superintendent of Police Ahmad Rufai in a statement he signed said the victims was accused of uttering blasphemous words against the prophet and was mobbed and attacked by some muslims faithfuls and inflicted Serious injuries on him.

Mr. Rufai said the victims was later rescued by the police and taken to the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital where he was attended to before he was later confirmed death.

According to him, no suspect was arrested as the mob escaped when a team of police officers arrived the scene of the incident.

The statement quoted the state police commissioner Hayatu Kaigama appealing to members of the public to go about their lawful activities and should not panic as the situation is under control as he promised that the perpetrators will be fished out to face justice.