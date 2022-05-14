TEKAN Condemns Sokoto Killing, Calls for Calm, Warns Agains Reprisal

The Tarrayyan Ekklisiyoyin Kiristi A Nigeria – TEKAN has join other Christian bodies and Individuals to Condemn the Gruesome Murder of Ms. Deborah Yakubu a 200 Level Student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto in Northern

TEKAN is the Umbrella body of Sixteen Denominations mostly located in Northern Nigeria with it’s Headquarters in Jos, the Plateau State Capital

In a press statement signed shortly after its Executive Council Meeting the President, Rev. Dr. Caleb Ahima and the General Secretary Very. Reverend Moses J. Ebuga TEKAN expreeses displeasure over the unfortunate incident and describe it as Inhumane

They also call on security agencies and the Government to ensure arrest of all involved in the killing and bring them to book irrespective of their position

The TEKAN Leadership wants perpetrators of the dastardly act be dealt with to serve as deterrent for future occurrence

"The Tarayyan Ekklesiyoyin Kristi a Nigeria-TEKAN Executive Council during its meeting at the Headquarters on 12th May 2022, received with rude shock the terribly tragic event of the gruesome murder of Ms. Doborah Yakubu, a 200 level Home Economic student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for allegedly committing a blasphemy"

” We condemn this inhuman act in totality and in the strongest terms possible. We call on the Nigerian authorities to act decisively to bring those who committed this criminal act

to face the full wrath of the law regardless of whoever is involved”

“This irreligious dastardly act must not be tolerated at all. Recalling past incidents where those who committed similar criminal acts go free, TEKAN calls upon and expects the security

agencies and the Federal Government to do the needful to ensure justice is done”. Dr. Ahima Maintained

They also call on their members and the entire Christian Community not to take the law into their hands but allow the authorities to act swiftly and appropriately.

“Perpetrators should be dealt with to serve as deterrent for future occurrence”.

“We call on our members not to take the law into their hands but allow the authorities to act swiftly and appropriately” TEKAN enjoin Christians.

The TEKAN family also extend it’s deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and call on all to be fervent in prayers for Peace and justice in the Country

TEKAN is Condemning the killing of Deborah Yakubu at a time some irate youths in Sokoto are protesting against the arrest of some youths suspected to be among the killers

The protest has turned violent which has forced the State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to declare a twenty four hour Curfew in Sokoto Metropolitan Local Councils.