As part of efforts to protect the residents of Lagos from flooding, the Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its dedication to providing vital weather advisories to various stakeholders, planners, decision-makers, and operators in key socio-economic sectors across the state.

During a Downscaling workshop on Seasonal Climate Predictions and their Socio-Economic Implications, held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Alausa, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services, emphasized the importance of delivering these advisories to sectors such as Agriculture, Transportation, Water Resources, Health, Environment, and Construction, among others.

Engr. Mahmood Adegbite, speaking on behalf of Shodeinde, highlighted that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Ministry had previously released the annual Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP) to raise awareness about the socio-economic implications of the upcoming rainy season. This year, the Lagos State Government collaborated with NiMet to provide stakeholders with detailed information that would help organizations adequately prepare for the impact of the rainy season.

“We assure you that our state will continue to benefit from careful and rigorous planning, as we enhance our flood control measures to address any potential rainfall,” stated Shodeinde.

Shodeinde stressed the government’s determination to maintain a strong synergy with the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority (OORBDA) to control and monitor the release of water from the Oyan Dam, preventing downstream flooding of the Ogun River. He urged residents to support the government’s efforts by regularly clearing drains in front of their homes and avoiding the dumping of refuse into drainage channels.

Residents were advised to refrain from indiscriminate dumping of refuse, obstructing drains with silt or construction materials, and erecting structures within drainage Right of Ways and setbacks. Shodeinde encouraged residents to report cases of drainage blockages to the Resident Engineers present in all Local Government Areas and Local Government Development Areas, as well as the zero tolerance offices across the state.