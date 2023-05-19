International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has announced launch of its Hybrid Cloud Mesh, a SaaS offering that is designed to enable enterprises to bring management to their hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

The Hybrid Cloud Mesh is powered by Application-Centric Connectivity and designed to help modern enterprises operate their infrastructure across hybrid multi-cloud and heterogeneous environments by automating the process, management, and observability of application connectivity in and between public and private clouds.

The modern enterprise operates in a hyper-distributed world where users, applications, and data can be distributed across multiple locations and environments.

IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh unlocks the potential of hybrid and multi-cloud application deployment by creating a simple, secured, scalable, and seamless on-ramp for applications and services across heterogeneous environments.

When generally available later this year, IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh will also leverage the DNS traffic steering capabilities from NS1, an IBM Company, to find the best connection between clouds and end users and deliver applications that are optimized for performance, cost, and availability at every connection point.

Ahead of IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh’s generally available release date in the second half of 2023, IBM will offer clients the ability to engage with the offering via a early access program.

The early access program will offer more information surrounding how IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh provides a unified approach to connectivity and can help accelerate their organization’s application deployment times and enhance end-user experience.

They will also learn how IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh is designed to help information technology (IT) teams gain control over the network while providing DevOps and CloudOps teams a unified experience and toolset to solve issues related to application performance, visibility, control and security.

Whether organizations are making their first steps into cloud deployments, or have built global, distributed applications across multiple clouds, IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh provides detailed insights into how enterprises can leverage a network that is automated, intelligent, and optimized for seamless operations, yet runs over public cloud infrastructure.

Clients may assist solve the enormous pressure that infrastructure and operations teams can feel when installing, operating, and securing their hybrid multicloud networks in an era of increasingly limited control and visibility by delivering connection via IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh.

The introduction of IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh is in line with IBM’s mission of assisting organizations in their digital transformation, assisting them in competing in their markets through the use of technological innovation, and leveraging the power of intelligent automation solutions to meet the needs of enterprises on a predictive level.