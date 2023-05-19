The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he is deeply shocked to learn of the attack on United States Embassy convoy just hours after his telephone call with the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

He expressed his sympathy and condolences with the US Government and families of the four personnel killed in the horrific attack at Ogabru, Anambra State.

President elect says he has been making his own enquiries into the persons responsible and their motives and will do all he can to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

A Statement by his media office said security is one of the cardinal issues on the agenda of Asíwájú Tinubu and will give it priority attention on resumption of office, which is why it featured prominently in his discussion with Secretary Blinken.