African heads of state and government have reaffirmed their dedication to fostering collaboration, growth, and integration on the continent.

A draft declaration was adopted by the leaders at the end of the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU) on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya. The leaders were there to represent the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), the Chairpersons of the eight Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and Regional Mechanisms (RMs).

The summit was presided over by President Azali Assoumani of Comoros, the African Union’s Chairperson, as well as Presidents of Kenya, Egypt, Gabon, Djibouti, Libya, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The leaders endorsed initiatives aimed at increasing connectivity and tourism inside Africa, such as the deployment of E-visa facilitation.

They also pledged to champion the ratification of the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons to effectively support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda.

The leaders pledged to support the implementation and growth of major measures aimed at improving trade facilitation and economic cooperation, such as the AfCFTA Adjustment Facility, Payment and Settlement System, and Guided Trade Initiative.

President Tinubu, in his capacity as ECOWAS Chairperson, provided a comprehensive report on regional integration progress and difficulties.

He emphasised ECOWAS’ commitment to promoting stability, democracy, and economic growth in Africa, underscoring the sub-regional organization’s dedication to good governance, rule of law and democratic values.

President Tinubu reaffirmed ECOWAS’ readiness to actively combat security challenges, working towards the integration and prosperity of the region.