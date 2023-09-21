The world health organization, WHO has commended the commitment by global leaders to greater collaboration, governance and investment in order to prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics.

Director-General of the world health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says this move done at the 78th united nations general assembly will provide the political support and direction that will be needed to protect the health of the people.

With the covid 19 pandemic easing off but leaving a sting that will never be forgotten.

It became evident that the global community was ill prepared for the pandemic that killed more than six million people with over seven hundred million cases recorded and still counting.

At a first-ever head of state summit on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, World leaders have made bold commitments.

This is towards strengthening international cooperation, coordination, governance and investment needed to prevent a repeat of the devastating health and socioeconomic impact caused by the pandemic and this comes as cheering news.

A need for more commitment for sustainable financing that will provide adequate and predictable funding to the world health organization still remains key.

This landmark decision by global leaders will ensure that concrete steps are taken towards investing in local capacities, providing the platform for equity and supporting the global emergency health architecture that health systems so urgently need.