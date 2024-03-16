The 350th session of the governing board of the International Labour Organisation, ILO, has ended.

Members of the tripartite body described the discussions as successful, stressing that the outcome will enhance the world of work.

Senior Correspondent, Sharon Ijasan reports that the 350th session of the Governing Board of the International Labour Organisation, ILO ended, after two weeks of deliberations on several issues affecting the world of work.

The Director-General of ILO, Gilbert HOUNGBO described the theme for the coming 112th International Labour Conference as relevant.

Nigeria’s representative at ILO and Chair of the Governing Board, Richard Adejola expressed satisfaction with the discussions at the meeting, such as agreement on the agenda for the 2023 ILO Conference and the adoption of the draft programme.