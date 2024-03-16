Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia has on several occasions emphasised the need to protect lives and properties of Benue residents from bandits and terrorists.

Wandoo Mbaikyor community of Gwer East local government area of Benue state, remains a shadow of itself, following the brutal killing of many persons including eighty two year old twin brothers.

The youth leader, Mr Ngutor Masev says, the offence of the community, was the arrest and handing over of three herders to the police whose cattle destroyed farm crops a few days before the attacks.

However, the Benue state governor who was represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, arrived the community with key government officials and relief items from the Benue state emergency management agency.

Addressing the grieving community, Mr. Ode said, the Alia administration is working to guarantee their safety.

The deputy governor tasked security agencies to investigate the increased armed herders attacks on Benue community lately.

A lot has to been done by security agencies to track activities of armed bandits, but not much has been achieved.