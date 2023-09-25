Governor Dauda Lawal has called for an urgent and comprehensive investigation by the Federal Government into the secretive negotiations held with bandits in the State.

Reports indicates that a delegation allegedly sent by some agencies of the Federal Government has been holding talks with bandit groups in Zamfara without the knowledge of the State Government

Governor Lawal in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, lament the action of some Federal Government agencies engaged in negotiations with bandits without seeking recourse from the State Government and other security agencies.

The statement adds that Governor Lawal also called on the Federal Government to clarify the action of these Federal agencies, which is clearly at variance with the State Government’s adoption of a kinetic strategy in the fight against banditry.

” I call on the Federal Government to clarify and investigate the actions of some unscrupulous elements sabotaging the ongoing fight against banditry in Zamfara” Gov. Lawal

The Zamfara State Government has received reports of how some Federal Government delegation met with different bandit groups in Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Mun haye, Ajah, Bawo, and Bagege among other bandit hideouts

Mr. Lawal insist his administration will not engage criminals in dialogue

Dialogue with Bandits according to him haa never yield positive results noting that the Government under his watch has taken a firm stance from the beginning never to negotiate with the bandits

Ending Banditry and Kidnapping is the top priority of his Government, that’s according to Governor Dauda Lawal

“Previous administrations in the State failed to achieve positive outcomes in their attempts to engage in dialogue with bandits. We must learn from these past mistakes and adopt a new approach to restore peace in Zamfara” The Gov. Said

“The Zamfara State Government under my watch has taken a firm stance from the beginning -never to negotiate with these criminals” he added.

Winning the fight against banditry is the top priority of Zamfara State Government and will not in any way compromise

Governor Dauda Lawal appeal to the Federal Government to take swift action by terminating the ongoing negotiations with the bandits in Zamfara, as it undermines the Successes made so far.