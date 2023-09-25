The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar, has disclosed that the force is committed towards ensuring that Air Force is effectively repositioned to meet the demand of national security through collaborations.

AM Abubakar who made the assertion in Jaji during the senior course 46 programme explained that the Airforce is already in partnership with China, Pakistan, Egypt among other nations.

While speaking, he further said that no establishment or nation can do without collaborations and cooperation to achieve national security.

Advertisement

He however, charged the Armed forces College, Jaji to continue to produce excellent manpower that would meet the required global standard.

In his remarks, the Commandant, College of Armed forces Jaji, AVM Hassan Alhaji commended the Chief of Air Staff in his quest to repositioning the Airforce, adding that no war can be won without quality Air power.

He added that he has resolved to ensuring that the college meet the international standard.