The chair of the governing board of the International Labour Organisation, ILO Richard Adejola has called on permanent member countries to vote in support of the democratisation process within the body.

Adejola, who is Nigeria’s representative at ILO, said the move will enhance democracy, human rights and global development.

Senior Correspondent Sharon Ijasan reports that at the ongoing 350th session of the governing board of the International Labour Organisation, ILO, member countries called for the democratisation of the global body.

Nigeria’s representative at ILO, Richard Adejola, who chairs the session, said there is the need for the tripartite working group to have full, equal and democratic participation in the governance of the organisation.