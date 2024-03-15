A member of the House of representatives representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency in Zamfara state, Aminu Sani Jaji has said no individual can claim ownership of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.The federal lawmaker added that APC is not a private company of an individual, but belongs to all members.

The federal lawmaker, who contested the 2023 governorship election, said many things went wrong during the APC Governorship Primary election in Zamfara, noting that there’s no need to hurry in life especially as God gives power to whom he wants at the time he wishes.

“There’s no hurry in life, God gives power to whom he wish at the time he wishes,” so it’s never a big deal to struggle for what you desire to have”, he added.

” We struggled in APC and we’ll continue struggling, APC belongs to all, no single Individual can handle it alone. APC is not a private company, it’s belong to all members,” Jaji maintained.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker says trucks of food items have been made available for distribution to residents to ease economic hardship in the month of ramadan.