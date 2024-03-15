Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have apologised to users for outages on their different networks caused by damage to multiple submarine cables along the West African Coast.

The appeal is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo and Executive Secretary of the association, Mr. Gbolahan Awonuga.

Mr. Adebayo said the association is assuring users of communication services that repair processes were ongoing by the responsible international service providers.

The issue negatively impacted data and fixed telecom services in several West Africa countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast among others. The cuts occurred somewhere in Ivory Coast and Senegal, with an attendant disruption in Portugal.

Cable companies such as West African Cable System (WACS) and African Coast to Europe (ACE) in the West Coast route from Europe have experienced faults, while SAT3 and MainOne have downtime.

Adebayo said that the unfortunate development had impacted on data and internet service delivery by some of its members.