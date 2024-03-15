President Vladimir Putin of Russia is expected to win another six-year term in this week’s presidential election, despite the fact that Russians are dying in Ukraine in a war that is already in its third year and his country is more isolated than ever from the outside world.

The all-but-certain outcome stems from his rigorous control over Russia, which he created during his 24 years in power — the longest Kremlin stay since Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

Putin, 71, has effectively silenced all criticism with draconian new regulations that impose huge fines or imprisonment on independent voices.

Critics have died in mysterious circumstances or fled abroad. There are three other token candidates on the ballot who publicly endorse his agenda.

Putin has focused his campaign on a pledge to fulfill his goals in Ukraine, describing the conflict as a battle against the West for the very survival of Russia and its 146 million people.

Putin has repeatedly argued that he sent in the troops in February 2022 to protect Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine and prevent Kyiv from posing a major security threat to Moscow by joining NATO. Ukraine and its allies describe the Russian invasion — the largest conflict in Europe since World War II — as an unprovoked act of aggression by the major nuclear power.

He says Russian forces have the upper hand after the failure of Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year, arguing that Ukraine and the West will “sooner or later” have to accept a settlement on Moscow’s terms. Putin praised his troops fighting in Ukraine and promised to make them Russia’s new elite.

In his campaign, Putin has promised to extend cheap mortgages subsidized by the government to help young families, particularly those with children, boosting his popularity and energizing the booming construction sector.

He also pledged to pour more government funds into health care, education, science, culture and sports, while continuing efforts to eradicate poverty.