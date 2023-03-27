The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has applauded Nigeria for its unprecedented commitment to tripartite, social dialogue and decent work.

The ILO Director General, Mr Gilbert Houngbo, made the commendation when he received the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the weekend in Geneva, Switzerland.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Olajide Oshundun, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Ngige, on the other hand, presented to the ILO chief two instruments, the 1975 (143) Convention on Migrant Workers (Supplemental Provisions) Convention and the 1997 (181) Convention on Private Employment Agencies, both of which Nigeria ratified.

While accepting the conventions, Houngbo noted the Nigerian government’s renewed passion and commitment to tripartite, social dialogue, and decent work in recent years.

According to him, this is making it possible to ratify four conventions in a year.

The ILO boss also noted the contributions of Nigeria’s Minister of Labour to the Governing Body and the Congress since 2016, while describing him as “knowledgeable and industrious.”

“He has been a great voice in the Governing Body and we will appreciate it if he keeps in touch with the ILO even after his present tenure as Nigeria’s Minister.”

Earlier, Ngige while depositing the ratified Conventions C143 and C181, said they are critical in widening the employment net and decent jobs in the world of work.

He also noted that the conventions would reinforce Nigeria’s capacity and enhance cooperation with other countries in protecting migrant workers through ethical recruitment.

“These conventions will enhance remittance flow and optimise the benefits of organised labour migration in our country.

“It will go further to reinforce our ability to enter into a Bilateral Labour Agreement (BLA) or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with destination countries who have ratified the same Convention,” Ngige said.

The minister added that the ratification of these conventions was painstakingly put together, passing through the deliberative crucible of stakeholder dialogue as well as the workshop.

He said that this was to properly align them with relevant national laws and policies, including the Labour Act CAP LI, National Policy on Labour Migration, National Employment Policy as well as National Migration Policy.

Also at the event, the ILO Regional Director for Africa, Nigeria’s Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, praised President Buhari for hosting the Global Youth Employment Forum in Abuja in 2019.

She urged the next administration to take such a continental project notches higher given the bulge in the youth population and unemployment.