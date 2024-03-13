The International Labour Organization has urged states to develop measures that ensure domestic workers’ labor rights and social protection.

The ILO stated in a report titled “From Global Care Crisis to Quality at Home: The Case for Including Domestic Workers in Care Policies and Ensuring Their Rights at Work” that domestic workers played an important and growing role in care services but lacked access to social security.

It urged governments, unions, and employers to ensure that domestic workers had access to labor rights and social protection.

This occurs at a time when there is a growing global demand for paid care, with an increasing number of countries experiencing a crisis due to high unmet care demands and aging populations.

The ILO estimated that women accounted for three-quarters of the 75.6 million domestic workers globally.

According to ILO, this requires that care jobs, including domestic work, are of sufficient quality to attract jobseekers.

It explained that domestic workers hired either directly by a household or through a public or private service provider played an integral role in care provision.

“Even when only counting those employed directly by households, domestic workers account for at least 25 per cent of all paid care workers, including nurses, teachers, doctors, and personal care workers,” the report further stated.

It further said that the share of domestic workers among care workers was much higher in countries with little investment in the care sector.

It noted that those gaps in protection and access to services were more pronounced among domestic workers who face multiple forms of discrimination, based on migration status and ethnic or indigenous origin.

The ILO predicted that by 2030, 1.9 billion children under the age of 15 and 200 million elderly people with healthy life expectancy would require care.

“However, this implies a total increase of 200 million people in need of care since 2015.

“In addition, the United Nations anticipates an increase in long-term care needs with the proportion of older persons (aged 60 or more) in the global population expected to rise from 13.5 per cent in 2020 to 21.4 per cent by 2050 and 28.2 per cent by 2100,” the report said.

According to the ILO, demographic trends are predicted to drive growth in the care economy.

“If investment meets demand and guarantees decent work to care workers, the care economy could create an estimated 300 million jobs by 2035 and reduce gender inequalities,” it stated.