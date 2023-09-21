The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Yushau Ahmed, has assured the House of Representatives that the seven kidnapped prospective Corps members and their driver will soon regain freedom.

At an interactive meeting, the House Committee on Youth Development directed the management of the Corps to pay sympathy visits to the parents of the kidnap victims.

On the 17th of September, 10 prospective corps members boarded a bus from Akwa Ibom state to Sokoto, their place of primary assignment.

But their journey was aborted somewhere in Zamfara state as bandits commandeered them into the bush.

Three of them escaped while 1 who was shot in the leg was rescued, leaving 7 prospective Corps members and the driver in the bandits’ den.

The interactive meeting between legislators and the NYSC is for better hindsight into the unfortunate incident and efforts being made to secure the release of the abducted.

The Director General briefed the committee on steps taken thus far.

But he advises transport owners, unions and corps members against night travel because of its associated risks.

He says the NYSC has established contact with the parents and guardians of the victims, who are being carried along.

He is optimistic that with the steps taken so far, the abductees will soon regain their freedom

Committee members task the NYSC to prioritise the safety of prospective Corps members once Call up letters are issued.

After the interface, the Committee gave its verdict.

Other issues bordering on corps members’ welfare, including increase in monthly allowance and exit plan at the end of the service year also came to the fore.

The NYSC pleaded for the activation of a trust fund that will cater to these and much more.