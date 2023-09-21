The embattled deputy governor of Edo state, Phillip Shaibu has begged his principal his principal, governor Godwin Obaseki for forgiveness over their political differences.

Mr Shaibu who addressed Journalists on Thursday in Benin City, appealed to Governor Obaseki to forgive and forget in order to collectively develop the state.

His words: “I use this medium to appeal to Mr Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know that I have done, please forgive me so that we can develop our state together,” he said.

“We have just one year to go. We have been the envy of the entire country. So Mr Governor, if there is anything you feel that I have done, please I am sorry. I need us to work together to finish well and strong.” Mr Obaseki and his deputy have been at loggerheads over issues relating to the alleged plots to impeach the deputy governor. Responding to question on whether he had resumed at his new office, Shaibu said, “We have resumed but there is still a lot of work to be done there. Advertisement

“There is no problem about it. The governor has asked us to go there. Like I have always tried to prove, I am a loyal servant and nothing has changed.

“I took a personal vow to support my governor and you can see my Catholic people are here. When I took a vow with God, nothing can change it and I wish that the relationship that we had will come back in the next few days and weeks.

“I am missing my governor and by the grace of God, He will touch the governor’s heart and touch all of us and even those that are between us.

“I mean well. If there is any mistake I have made as a human, it is not out of wickedness because I know I’m not wicked. I have a very clean heart.”

Mr Shaibu had few weeks ago dragged the governor to court over alleged plot to impeach, a suit he later withdrew.

It would be recalled Mr Shaibu’s estranged political godfather and former governor of the state, Adams Oshiohmole had advised the embattled deputy governor to learn how to respect his principal and work harmoniously with him.

Mr Oshiomhole mocked his his hitherto political son when he said the All Progressives Congress is not for Politically displaced persons.