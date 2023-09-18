The breakdown of relations between Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, has taken a new turn with the governor’s decision to bar his estranged deputy from the Government House.

When Shaibu arrived at his office on Monday morning, he saw that the gate to the deputy governor’s office at Dennis Osadebey Avenue and the main door leading to the storey building were both secured with chains and hefty padlocks.

He and his aides waited for about an hour before leaving. Shaibu, during the one hour period reportedly made frantic phone calls to his principal, Governor Obaseki but to no avail.

An assistant to the deputy governor who made the pictures available to the public anonymously disclosed that his principal had some discussions with the Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Services, informing them of how he was locked out of his office.

According to him, there was no official communication to the effect that the deputy governor’s office had been locked from any quarters.

Philip Shaibu was consequently said to have summoned the Camp Commandant at the Government House, SP Ibrahim Babatunde, questioning why he was locked out of his office.

The Camp Commandant reportedly toild him “He said it was a directive from above adding that the CSO in government house, Wabba will be in a better position to explain”, the aide said.

Shaibu was said to have put calls to Wabba Williams who promised to come to the scene, but never came all through the period Shaibu waited.