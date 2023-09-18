The Lagos State Police Command has set up a 13 Member Special Investigative Team to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Afrobeat Artist Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

This was disclosed by the State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, while addressing the media on what is being done to address the death which has generated a lot of Social Media Buzz over the last few days.

Mr Owohunwa said the Police will soon come up with an Interim report into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Advertisement

He promised that the Police will not leave any stone unturned in a bid to find the true cause of the death of the rising music star before his untimely death.

He disclosed that all those mentioned in connection with his death and trending videos on the issue on Social Media regarding his death will all be scrutinised for clues.

Advertisement

Ikorodu, Lagos born Afrobeat Musician, Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly kjnown as Mohbad or Imole died at 27 on Wednesday 13th September in controversial circumstances leaving behind a wife and a 5 Month Old Baby.

His death had generated a lot of reactions on Social Media alleging his death was due to persecution by his record label Marlian Records owned by Controversial Afrobeat Star, Azeez Fashola known as Naira Marley and Others identified as Sam Larry who is a reported celebrity tailor and Naira Marley’s enforcer.