President Bola Tinubu has arrived New York to attend the 78th UN General Assembly – his first since becoming President.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is, “Rebuilding trust and Reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

On President Bola Tinubu’s schedule in New York are the following: – delivering his inaugural National Statement on the floor of the United Nations HQ on September 19, 2023 – Participation in High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development discussing sustainable development, climate change, global cooperation, addressing inequalities, and global humanitarian crises. – Participation in various high-level meetings, including Financing for Development, Pandemic Prevention, Climate Ambition Summit, Universal Health Coverage, and Global Financial Architecture reform. – Bilateral meetings with world leaders, including EU Commission, Brazil, South Africa, etc. – Meetings with transnational firms like Microsoft, Meta Technologies, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, etc. – Address to American business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. – Conducting NASDAQ closing ceremony. President Bola Tinubu will be the first African President to do so. – Addressing Nigerian SMEs Business Summit.