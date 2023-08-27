President Bola Tinubu has accepted the invitation to meet the U.S. President on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He disclosed this when the U.S. Presidential Envoy & Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee visited him in the Presidential Villa on Saturday.

President Bola Tinubu advised U.S. Presidential Envoy to ensure that U.S. policy is intentionally collaborative with independent African democracies at a time when they are under assault by anti-democratic forces within and outside of the continent.

The President also pointed out that the American-backed development finance and multilateral institutions, which were designed to support war-torn Europe after World War II, require swift and comprehensive reform to meet the developmental requirements of younger democracies in Africa, which operates in authoritarian-crowded environments, such that the legitimate yearnings of Africans would no longer be manipulated to serve the narrow aims of self-seeking demagogues through unconstitutional takeovers of power.

President Tinubu told his visitor that the crisis in Niger Republic would not deter him from concluding his economic reform programme successfully for the benefit of Nigerians, and assured that he will only advance the interest of the Nigerian state in the way ECOWAS handles the regional standoff.

The US Presidential ENVOY pledged support for the position of ECOWAS, and emphasised the high regard the U.S. Administration has for the leadership of the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu, and alao extended an exclusive invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City to advance discussions further in late September.