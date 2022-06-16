Hijab: Kwara Muslim stakeholders demand release of panel report on Ijagbo crisis

The Kwara State Muslim Stakeholders Association have demanded that the state government release the white paper submitted by the panel of inquiry into the Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo crisis.

The Muslim stakeholders who spoke at a press conference in Ilorin demanded that the government take more responsibility by ensuring that the killers of Habeeb Idris are apprehended and prosecuted.

The crisis in the school over the use of Hijab had led to the death of one Habeeb Idris and maiming of 10 others in February.

Salahudeen Nurudeen, speaking on behalf of the Offa/Oyun chapter of the Kwara State Muslim Stakeholders, also demanded that the late Idris’ family be fully compensated, as well as that the government pay the injured’s medical bills.

Part of the demands of the group is also that the staff of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo should be warned against intimidating schoolgirls in Hijab.