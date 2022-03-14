Panel of Enquiry into Oyun Hijab Crisis in Kwara begins Sitting

The Panel of Enquiry set up by the Kwara state government on the Hijab crisis at Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo has commenced its seating with a promise to be fair to all.

The panel headed by Dr Shehu Omoniyi is to investigate the crisis, identify the casualties, assess critically the roles played by individuals and recommend to the government the most appropriate actions to be taken.

One Habib Idris died in the crisis while many were wounded following the refusal of some Christians to allow Muslim female students to wear hijab in the Christian-named government school.

The principal of the school, Mr Sunday Lambe was the first to appear before the panel.

He confirmed that the Hijab-wearing female students were sent back by the Christian missionaries contrary to the government circular allowing the willing ones among them to wear the hijab.