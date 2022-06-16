Taiwan’s F-16 fighter jets return from U.S

Four F-16 fighter jets have returned to Taiwan from the United States after being delayed for two days due to bad weather.

The jets are the second batch of military planes to return from the United States.

Despite taking a detour from Arizona to Hawaii due to weather, the four aircrafts successfully landed in Hualien, ready to receive system upgrades.

Taiwan’s Air Force had spared nothing in the latest upgrades, as they hope to transform 141 F-16 fighter jets into the new F-16V type.

The new additions include the replacement of a new active phased array radar, the installment of a digital cockpit with infrared tracking systems, and equipping the aircraft with new air-to-air missiles.

The new upgrades will see Taiwan better equipped in defending its territory as cross-strait relations continues to be tense.