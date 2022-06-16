UBEC, SUBEBs hold quarterly meeting in Kano

According to the Universal Basic Education Commission, the number of Out-of-school children in Nigeria increased from 10.5 million in 2012 to 18.5 million in 2019,

This puts Nigeria at the top of the list of countries with the most out-of-school children.

The Universal Basic Education Commission has held its quarterly meeting in Kano, involving State Universal Basic Education Boards from all 36 states, to keep the numbers in check.

Nigeria’s out-of-school children are increasing year after year as the country’s population grows.

The Universal Basic Education Commission met with Kano State Basic Education Boards to discuss possible solutions to the problem.

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Hameed Boboyi, represented Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, at the event.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the country’s out-of-school children crisis.

The Kano state governor, was also represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna.

Gawuna lauded efforts of UBEC and SUBEBs for the timely meeting and assured them of government’s commitment to ending the menace.